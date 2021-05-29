Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day – a day set aside to honor the more than 1.1 million Americans who have died in wars which the United States entered.
Post 16 of the American Legion will place flags in honor of Memorial Day at Oak Grove Cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. Please call 501-499-4092 if you would like to indicate a specific gravesite for flag placement.
The American Legion will present Memorial Day services on Monday at the following sites:
Oakland Cemetery, 876 State Highway 287 in Holland, 8 a.m.
Carter Cemetery, 54 Nature Valley Dr. In Conway, 8:30 a.m.
Old Liberty Cemetery, 51 Fern Lane in Conway, 9 a.m.
Crestlawn Memorial Park, 472 US 64 in Conway, 9:30 a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery, 305 Bruce St. in Conway, 11 a.m.
Macedonia Cemetery, top of the hill on Skyline Drive in Conway, 1 p.m.
Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway, 4 p.m.
Theodore Campbell gravesite at Stone Cemetery, 2980 Old Morrison Road in Conway. 5 p.m.
Copperas Springs Cemetery, on Route 25 in Greenbrier, 6 p.m.
City and county offices will be closed Monday, except for emergency personnel. The Conway Department of Sanitation will postpone its recycling routes on Monday in observance of the holiday.
Below is a schedule of collection services:
Monday, May 31
Residential Collections – Recycling routes will be postponed. Regularly scheduled recycling collections will resume Monday, June 7. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection.
Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Glass collection will be postponed. Glass collection will resume on next regularly scheduled collection day.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Tuesday, June 1.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Tuesday, June 1.
The Conway Department of Sanitation’s office and Reuse Center store remain temporarily closed to the public.
Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@Conway Sanitation), conwayarkansas.gov and phone at 501-450-6155.
