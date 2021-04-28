The Little Rock Ambulance Authority (LRAA) Tuesday announced Greg Thompson has been selected as the next executive director of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS). Thompson will succeed Jon Swanson, the current MEMS executive director, who has announced his retirement after over 23 years as executive director.
Thompson’s selection concludes an extensive nationwide search including more than 35 applications and an intensive interview and vetting process.
Thompson has served at MEMS since 1989 and has been Director of Operations since 1992.
He is a Fellow in the American College of Paramedic Executives and holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science degree. He currently is pursuing a Doctorate in Education.
Thompson not only has wide-ranging community involvement but is also a Battalion Chief with the West Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department.
MEMS is the Emergency Medical Response Agency serving over 500,000 citizens in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski county as well as Faulkner and Grant counties, plus the communities of Conway, Maumelle, Sherwood and Cabot.
