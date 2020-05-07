Central Baptist College director of soccer operations Lance Gordon has announced the addition of another new recruit to his men’s soccer 2020 class. Tito Mendoza will join the Mustangs in the fall.
Mendoza, who is transferring from Pulaski Tech in Little Rock, is a midfielder. He was the team MVP for Sylvan Hills in 2019 and was also named to the All-State Team and was invited to the state All-Star game while also earning all-conference honors three times in high school. Join us in welcoming Tito to the Mustang family!
For all the recruiting news that pertains to the Mustangs, be sure to like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.