The former Conway plant of Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation "will remain open and operational" following global forest products company Mercer International's successful acquisition of Structurlam and its subsidiaries, a Mercer Mass Timber spokesman told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.

"Mercer Mass Timber can confirm that both the former Structurlam facilities in Penticton and Conway will remain open and operational post-acquisition," the spokesman said. "As part of the acquisition process and subsequent business decisions, less than 10 percent of the current roles have been affected, with equal impact to both manufacturing and administrative departments."

