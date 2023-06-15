The former Conway plant of Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation "will remain open and operational" following global forest products company Mercer International's successful acquisition of Structurlam and its subsidiaries, a Mercer Mass Timber spokesman told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
"Mercer Mass Timber can confirm that both the former Structurlam facilities in Penticton and Conway will remain open and operational post-acquisition," the spokesman said. "As part of the acquisition process and subsequent business decisions, less than 10 percent of the current roles have been affected, with equal impact to both manufacturing and administrative departments."
The spokesman declined to comment on Structurlam's decision to suspend operations at the Conway plant and cut 86 percent of the plant staff in January, citing that "Mercer Mass Timber does not have a line of sight into this decision." Mercer Mass Timber, a subsidiary of Mercer International, now takes control of the Conway plant after Mercer's successful completion of the acquisition of Structurlam on Thursday.
"With the Structurlam sale being finalized today, Mercer Mass Timber will be extending an invitation to all other former Structurlam employees, offering them the opportunity to join the company post-acquisition, should they choose to do so," the spokesman said.
In addition to the Conway plant, Mercer acquired Structurlam's production facility in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, as well as their brand assets, product and project portfolios, intellectual property and subsidiaries, a news release issued by Mercer on Thursday read. The move will "cement [Mercer's] position as a leading producer of mass timber products," per the news release.
"We are thrilled to welcome Structurlam into the Mercer Mass Timber fold,” Senior Vice President of Mercer Mass Timber Brian Merwin said, per the news release. "This acquisition will allow us to offer our customers a wider range of mass timber products, and to better support their projects with the addition of more cross laminated timber (CLT) capacity and glulam production capabilities. Our goal is to become a one-stop shop for all mass timber needs. The additional manufacturing facilities that the Structurlam acquisition brings will enable us to create greater efficiencies."
Benefits of the acquisition that Mercer touted in its news release include "increased product portfolio, capacity and production capabilities," as well as an "expanded geographic reach" for the company that has offices in Canada, Germany and the United States. Mercer produces more than two million tons of pulp every year, as well as 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of CLT, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tons of wood pellets.
The acquisition of the Conway plant brings an end to a period of uncertainty for a facility and city that welcomed then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson to announce the plant's opening in December 2019. At that opening, Hutchinson said Walmart would be Structurlam's first U.S. customer.
“With 19 million acres of available forestland and a skilled workforce that is second to none, Arkansas is the natural choice for Structurlam’s first expansion into the United States," Hutchinson said. “We are excited about the technology and the additional opportunities for growth Structurlam brings with it to Arkansas. The company’s partnership with Walmart is an example of how this expansion will benefit our state’s timber industry.”
As part of the deal between the timber manufacturer and the retail corporation, Structurlam became Walmart's exclusive supplier of mass timber products for its new headquarters in Bentonville in a move that Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett said at the opening announcement the retail giant "was proud to not only be a customer but a financial supporter of Structurlam."
After Structurlam suspended operations at the Conway plant in January, however, an anonymous employee of the facility who had been laid off told the Log Cabin that Walmart had cancelled its contract with the timber manufacturer, adding that the retail giant didn't renew the exclusive contract it held with Structurlam.
That exclusive contract locked the mass timber manufacturer into a situation where it was unable to accept other contract offers, the employee said.
"They [recently] turned down $108 million of work," the employee said in January. "They put all their eggs in one basket, and Walmart didn’t renew the contract."
Then-Conway Plant Manager Jody Doak told the Log Cabin at the time that he couldn't discuss the specifics in the commercial dispute with Walmart but acknowledged the issue.
“There was a commercial dispute with Walmart. We worked in good faith with Walmart in correcting that issue," Doak said. “We had every inclination and every understanding that Walmart would renew the contract due to the continuing communications between Structurlam and Walmart while we were correcting the issue. For Walmart to, all of a sudden, end the contract was unexpected for us."
Doak told the Log Cabin that he was “absolutely planning to bring" the staff cut at the plant in January back.
"We had a great core team here and it’s very unfortunate the situation that we’re in — this downturn event where we had to lay employees off, but I’m very anxious and excited about opening up the doors to new opportunities, getting new customers here at the plant and bringing those employees back," he said.
About three months after the suspension of operations at the Conway plant, however, in April, Structurlam issued a news release announcing that it had entered into a $60 million “stalking horse asset purchase agreement” with Mercer to sell its assets. The stalking horse bid is the initial bid made on a bankrupt or distressed company’s assets. The agreement was “subject to higher and better offers as part of a court monitored auction process,” the news release read.
That agreement eventually grew to be valued at more than $81 million that Mercer received Bankruptcy Court sales order approval for on May 30. After the sales order approval, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates told the Log Cabin that the then-pending acquisition was "very good news, not only for the Conway facility, but for everyone invested in the future of this new industry in Arkansas."
“What’s most exciting for us is that this is still a really exciting early-stage product in the state,” Gates said. "Pioneering Southern Yellow Pine [trees] for these construction applications is exciting. Having a state-of-the-art facility in our community, we have a front row seat for that new industry.”
