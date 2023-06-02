Global forest products company Mercer International Inc. has received Bankruptcy Court sales order approval to acquire "substantially all of the assets" of Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam, including its production facility in Conway, Mercer announced in a news release on Tuesday. 

The acquisition, which is still being finalized, is valued at more than $81 million and includes Structurlam's production facilities in British Columbia, Canada, as well as the company's subsidiaries. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Structurlam suspended operations at its 280,000-square-foot Conway plant and cut 86 percent of the plant staff in January after a customer contract cancellation. As part of the suspension, 144 of the plant's 168 workers were laid off. 

