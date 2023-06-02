Global forest products company Mercer International Inc. has received Bankruptcy Court sales order approval to acquire "substantially all of the assets" of Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam, including its production facility in Conway, Mercer announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The acquisition, which is still being finalized, is valued at more than $81 million and includes Structurlam's production facilities in British Columbia, Canada, as well as the company's subsidiaries. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Structurlam suspended operations at its 280,000-square-foot Conway plant and cut 86 percent of the plant staff in January after a customer contract cancellation. As part of the suspension, 144 of the plant's 168 workers were laid off.
Mercer's news release described the Conway facility, which only opened in 2021, as "state-of-the-art" and "strategically located in the southern United States in proximity to growing construction markets and with access to a large and high-quality regional wood basket."
“The acquisition of the Structurlam assets is consistent with our strategy to expand and diversify our product mix in our solid wood segment and build out our existing mass timber business," Mercer President and CEO Juan Carlos Bueno said, per the news release. "The acquisition will materially increase our existing production capacity and cement our position as a leading producer of mass timber products."
Mercer Mass Timber, a subsidiary of Mercer International that will operate the Conway facility, already has another U.S. facility in Spokane Valley, Washington. Bueno said the addition of the Conway facility will allow the company to "capitalize on the growing market share of cross-laminated timber and glulam in the North American construction business."
"We look forward to completing the acquisition and continuing to grow our contribution to a circular carbon economy, providing sustainable and carbon reducing alternatives through our innovative forest products," Bueno said.
A spokesman for Mercer Mass Timber declined a request from the Log Cabin to provide additional comments about the acquisition and staffing plans at the Conway plant, citing that the "Structurlam acquisition process is underway and as is typical with mergers and acquisitions, there are still some final strategic decisions and considerations to be made."
"Both companies are committed to transparency but understandably want to have final decisions in place before sharing information publicly," the spokesman said.
As of press time, Structurlam had not responded to a request for comment from the Log Cabin on the acquisition, forwarding the request to Mercer. In January, Structurlam's Conway Plant Manager Jody Doak told the Log Cabin that he was "absolutely planning to bring" plant employees back once the company found additional work for the plant.
An employee of the plant who asked to remain anonymous told the Log Cabin in January that Walmart was the customer involved in the contract cancellation that led to the plant suspending operations, adding that the retail giant didn’t renew the exclusive contract it held with Structurlam for the corporation to provide the mass timber needed to build its new home office campus in Bentonville.
That same employee said there wasn't a firm date that Structurlam provided the workforce about when they could expect to return to work, but noted officials said during a meeting announcing the suspension of operations that they could "possibly return to production in April."
In an interview with the Log Cabin on Friday, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates said the pending acquisition is "very good news, not only for the Conway facility, but for everyone invested in the future of this new industry in Arkansas."
"What's most exciting for us is that this is still a really exciting early-stage product in the state," Gates said. "Pioneering Southern Yellow Pine [trees] for these construction applications is exciting. Having a state-of-the-art facility in our community, we have a front row seat for that new industry."
Gates said the chamber worked closely with Structurlam and said the company "did great and important work, not only in Conway, but for that product in this state."
"We want to do everything we can as an organization to support this new company," Gates said, later adding that Mercer will bring "financial stability and expertise within this industry to the Conway site."
On April 21, Structurlam issued a news release announcing that it had entered into a $60 million "stalking horse asset purchase agreement" with Mercer to sell its assets. The stalking horse bid is the initial bid made on a bankrupt or distressed company's assets. The agreement was "subject to higher and better offers as part of a court monitored auction process," the news release read.
“I am delighted and grateful for Mercer’s vote of confidence in Structurlam and in its leadership in the mass timber industry," Structurlam CEO Matthew Karmel said, per the April news release. "It is especially rewarding given the difficult period the company has had since suspending its operations in Arkansas mid-January, and it will help in normalizing the plant operations going forward."
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Structurlam, based in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, first came on the scene in Conway in December of 2019. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry helped announce the facility’s opening in a news conference at the plant site that once housed Nucor Corporation.
The Conway plant was Structurlam’s first facility in the U.S. and was listed as the corporation’s U.S. operations headquarters on its website. When first announced, the plant was projected to add 130 jobs to the Conway economy and the corporation invested $90 million to buy, renovate and equip the Sturgis Road facility.
One of the main talking points of the December 2019 announcement was the exclusive contract Structurlam procured with Walmart. Former corporation CEO Hardy Wentzel said that the Conway plant would be the “exclusive supplier of mass timber products” for Walmart’s “new home office campus” in Bentonville.
In remarks at the announcement, Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett said the retail giant was “proud to not only be a customer but a financial supporter of Structurlam.”
