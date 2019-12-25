Merry Christmas

Over time, many varying histories of Santa Claus have made their way through the ages.
His story stretches all the way back to the third century when Saint Nicholas became the patron saint of children near modern-day Turkey. This St. Nicholas is said to have given away his wealth to travel helping the poor and sick along the way.
Stories have painted the historical figure as a the protector of children and sailors and has evolved from Nick’s Dutch nickname Sinter Klass to Santa Claus to the shopping mall Santas we see today decked out in red.
Either way, the job of the Santa figure is to bring joy wherever he goes, or at least that’s what Conway’s Rick Sublett or – “Santa” as he will be referenced in this article – sees it.
Sublett, or Santa, said there are many different origins of the beloved jolly man from orphan figures who grew up with giving spirits to those who were destined to build toys.
“All of them basically resolve around Santa and toys ... the magic of it all,” he said.
Our local Santa began his quest about 10 years ago when a friend needed his help during a community festival of lights.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “Didn’t think about doing it much either way.”
What he soon realized though, was how exciting it was to be the person that’s able to bring cheer to so many during the magical holiday season.
“Reactions ... I had a lot of fun with it that first year I did it,” Santa said.
Santa started appearing at the Conway Kiwanis Club Pancakes with Santa event, bought his own suit, a white beard and did that for a couple of years. Since, he’s taken his role more seriously.
Now, Santa can be seen decked out in bells, his red suit and black boots and a full, white, natural beard, which he said, kept growing. He looks pretty incredible, very similar to the Santa Claus we’ve come to be familiar with today.
Santa even built his own Santa chair to take to events, working to bring all the authenticity to his role as he possibly can.
Why he does it year after year? It all comes down to the reactions.
Santa said there’s a responsibility to what he’s doing. He can see it on the faces of individuals, young and old, as he walks through the door, eyes lighting up and kids eager to get their picture taken and meet the jolly old soul.
“I guess it’s just additive,” he said. “It pumps up your adrenaline. It’s rewarding. It really is. Their reaction and the joy it gives … it’ll feed your soul. That’s what drives me. Santa is important. I really want to do it right.”
Santa said he’s even attended a few “Santa Schools” over the years to learn a thing or two.
One thing he has figured out is the accessories matter. Santa said his suit was great by itself but adding a few new pieces and embellishments, like his belt and the bells on his boots, made all the difference.
“It’s little things like that that you add to it that adds to the magic,” he said.
Santa said when he’s doing his “job” he stays in character the entire time whether its out at events or doing home visits.
He said he was traveling for an appearance – he doesn’t usually have a place to change so he goes around still in his Santa attire – and stepped outside to get in the car when he saw a couple about a block away with their daughter.
“When I stepped out, they were coming toward me,” Santa said. “She just screeched, ‘Santa!’ and came running up with her arms wide open. I just opened my arms and she came up [and I hugged her].”
He said those moments truly mean something and add so much joy to what he does.
It doesn’t stop though just because the holiday season has ended and the red suit has been hung up.
Santa is recognized year round.
He said one night at Walmart, beard just as white as during Christmastime, he had ran into some kids yelling, “Santa!”
Santa said he tries to keep knick-knacks with him at all times just in case moments like that happen and reached into his pockets for some picture cards. He said he told them they must be on the nice list because only good kids can recognize Santa other times of the year.
He said he’s had a lot of “Tim Allen moments” like in the movie, “The Santa Claus,” where kids have seen him in restaurants, out on the street and other locations. Sometimes he just winks and goes on, other times he welcomes them over to talk.
“It’s little things like that,” Santa said. “You just kind of live it all year and enjoy it. I love it.”
Santa is busy as ever this season, with 60 plus events under his Christmas belt, and a few more to go.
“I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and enjoys the season,” he said. “It is a season of giving and I hope everyone is as generous as they can be with each other.”
Santa encouraged everyone to give a smile a warm hello to people they meet.
“There’s a lot of people out there that I see ... that makes all the difference in the world,” he said.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
