Methodist Family Health recently hired Ashley Coffman as a qualified behavioral health professional at the Methodist Family Health school-based counseling clinic in Vilonia.
Coffman holds an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education and worked as an educator at Quality Child Care for the last five years. She is looking forward to pursuing her bachelor’s degree in the human services field in the future.
“She loves working with children and brings a nurturing demeanor and patience to her work. We’re looking forward to Ashely helping the kids of Faulkner county,” says Amanda Owens, program coordinator for the Methodist Family Health Counseling Clinic in Vilonia.
The Vilonia District educates just under 3,000 children in the Faulkner County area and has five campuses covering pre-K through high school, covering 109 square miles in Faulkner County.
