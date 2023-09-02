Rock Region METRO (RRM) is set to host two public information meetings at the Conway City Hall on Main Street in order to inform the public about a new vendor.
The first meeting will be held Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. and the second will be held on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two additional meetings are also being held in Little Rock and North Little Rock.
The purpose of the public information meeting is to allow the Conway community to discuss RRM’s transition to a new microtransit software vendor for METRO Connect’s microtransit service.
RRM will transition to this new microtransit software vendor on Sept. 19. The transition will include migrating from the Transloc ride-booking app to a new app powered by the new vendor, related changes to zone geography and related operational changes.
This transition is not expected to have an impact on METRO fares as the fares are expected to remain the same, RRM said. There is not expected to be any concurrent changes to METRO fares or the fare structure.
However, RRM does expect to continue to have capacity challenges for some zones during certain periods of time due to the ongoing nationwide shortage of small vehicles used for microtransit services.
The new microtransit app for METRO Connect service is called “METRO Connect – Rock Region” and it is powered by Via, the pending new microtransit software provider. Riders will be allowed the download the app a few days prior to Sept. 19, however no requests will be accepted until that date.
RRM will also be accepting public comments regarding the transition during the Wednesday and Thursday meetings.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
