Rock Region METRO (RRM) held two public information meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss RRM’s transition to a new software vendor for METRO Connect’s microtransit service.

RRM will transition to the new microtransit software vendor on Sept. 19. The transition will include migrating from the Transloc ride-booking app to a new app powered by the new vendor, related changes to zone geography and related operational changes.

