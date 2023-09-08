Rock Region METRO (RRM) held two public information meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss RRM’s transition to a new software vendor for METRO Connect’s microtransit service.
RRM will transition to the new microtransit software vendor on Sept. 19. The transition will include migrating from the Transloc ride-booking app to a new app powered by the new vendor, related changes to zone geography and related operational changes.
The new microtransit app for METRO Connect service is called “METRO Connect – Rock Region,” and it is powered by Via, the pending new microtransit software provider. Riders will be allowed the download the app a few days prior to Sept. 19, but no requests will be accepted until that date.
Representatives with RRM at the public information meeting on Wednesday described the app as similar to other ride share apps, including Uber and Lyft. The app operates with a one-number, one-account setup which means the app will associate the user’s phone number with their account.
With the new app, METRO Connect will no longer allow advance trip bookings and only allow on-demand ride requests which will help decrease wait times for bookings.
When using the app, users will enter their desired pickup time and the app will propose a pickup. From there, riders will have 30 seconds to accept the proposed ride. If the system is unable to give a user a ride proposal due to high demand, the app will ask riders to try booking again in 15 minutes.
The app will also allow users to mark if a wheelchair-accessible vehicle is required, set up favorite locations, share trip details with loved ones and more.
This transition is not expected to have an impact on METRO fares as the fares are expected to remain the same, RRM said. There is not expected to be any concurrent changes to METRO fares or the fare structure.
However, RRM does expect to continue to have capacity challenges for some zones during certain periods of time due to the ongoing nationwide shortage of small vehicles used for microtransit services.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
