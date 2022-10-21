City officials and River Rock METRO (RRM) representatives celebrated the upcoming launch of METRO connect with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Simon Park on Friday in front of one of the two eight-passenger vans that will operate in Conway.
METRO connect, which is similar to other ride-sharing services but more affordable, will begin running in Conway city limits on Monday. The service will be offered for free through Nov. 20 and will cost $2 per ride after that. It will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to start.
RRM Public Engagement Director Becca Green previously told the Log Cabin Democrat that patrons can expect wait times of 30 minutes or fewer, with total travel times averaging about 20 minutes, assuming there’s about 100 passenger trips a day. Once RRM surpasses 100 passenger trips a day, Green said officials will reassess the service and decide whether to expand the number of vehicles it uses in Conway.
“We’re going to start with two vans. They’ll hold eight people. They’re ADA accessible and they will also carry bicycles,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said at Friday’s event. “This is an exciting day for Conway. Here the biggie: it’s going to be free on Election Day, so folks can get out to the polls and vote.”
It will be the first time Conway residents will have free public transit during an election. Early voting starts Monday.
Castleberry praised the RRM team for their approach to bringing the service to Conway.
“As it grows, as we need to add more drivers and vans, we will do that. I like the way Rock Region is handling this,” he said. “They’re starting off small and will just gauge how this works so that by the time we get this to where we want it to be, we will have the right number of vans and the right number of drivers in Conway.”
Like other ride-sharing companies, RRM uses a smartphone application to book rides and process electronic payments. Although the service offers an option to call RRM directly for those without a smartphone, Green said using the app would be much more user friendly for riders because it sends notifications alerting them when the vehicle is close and other information.
Justin Avery, RRM CEO, said expanding to Conway was monumental.
“Today marks a special day for Rock Region METRO. As most of y’all know, a few years ago Conway surpassed population of 50,000 people, making the city eligible for federal public transit funds. In 2018, Metro and the city leadership worked together to make METRO the designated recipient of Conway’s federal funds parking the power of the state’s largest transit agency and our transit operational expertise with the city’s vision of building a more walkable and sustainable Conway,” he said. “It is an honor to serve this city and to provide a essential connection to jobs, health care, education and al the other places that are meaningful in our lives. We need each and every one of you on board to help us create communities where people will want to live, work and play. We’re ready to start making those connections happen.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
