City officials and River Rock METRO (RRM) representatives celebrated the upcoming launch of METRO connect with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Simon Park on Friday in front of one of the two eight-passenger vans that will operate in Conway.

METRO connect, which is similar to other ride-sharing services but more affordable, will begin running in Conway city limits on Monday. The service will be offered for free through Nov. 20 and will cost $2 per ride after that. It will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to start.

