Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for central Arkansas, announced Wednesday that the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways Plan was approved by the organization’s board in May.
A greenway is a large, paved path that is physically separated from a street that often follows waterways and other natural environments not accessible to cars. They do, however, sometimes follow alongside roadways.
The Central Arkansas Greenways will be separated paths, with some exceptions where on-street bicycle lanes may be necessary, that will connect the counties of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline.
Metroplan’s goal with these greenways will be to foster economic development, quality of life and recreation opportunities.
Six new routes and the existing Arkansas River Trail make up the planned pathway system and will provide a new option to travel central Arkansas, both between cities and within communities.
“The Regional Greenways will be a significant asset, providing better connected, more accessible communities,” Metroplan Transportation Planner Daniel Holland said. “Pedestrians and bike riders will have access to essential destinations and amenities while increasing their physical activity and enjoying our region’s natural beauty.”
Each path will be guided by Metroplan’s eight desired principles that reflect the location, purpose, physical characteristics, design intent, context and social benefits that each route should provide to the user.
The eight desired principles are:
Transportation-Focused: Central Arkansas greenway routes will be viable alternate transportation options.
Physically Separated: The routes will be physically separated from traffic to the “greatest extent possible” in order to accommodate a variety of users and maintain comfort for cyclists and pedestrians.
Inclusive: The routes will be inclusive for a diverse range of users of all ages and abilities.
Consistent: The routes will be consistent in routing approach, priorities, assumptions and design which will create a clear distinction from local paths for for cyclists and pedestrians.
Safe: The routes will prioritize safety for users by minimizing conflicts with cars, increasing user visibility in areas of uncertainty and providing appropriate accommodations for emergency situations.
High Quality: The routes will be planned, designed and constructed according to best practices considering national standards and regional influences in order to deliver a high-quality system.
Well-Connected: The routes will be well-connected to centers of population and relevant destinations, including public and private amenities and services.
Context sensitive: The route facility types will adjust according to the challenges of the built and natural environment.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
