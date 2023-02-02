Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
On February 1, 2023, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Metroplan, the metropolitan planning organization for Central Arkansas, was awarded $700,000 for the creation of a regional comprehensive transportation safety action plan.
Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) is a U.S. Department of Transportation Program authorized in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. SS4A supports regional, local, and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
Central Arkansas’ plan will study crash hotspots throughout the four-county region covering Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, and Saline counties and recommend countermeasures to prevent fatalities and serious injuries. According to Metroplan’s interim director, Casey Covington, “the Regional Safety Action plan will address unique urban safety issues within Central Arkansas. The plan will focus on multi-modal transportation that includes transit, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure in addition to critical roadway locations.”
The adoption of a safety action plan will make cities and counties in Central Arkansas eligible to apply for implementation grants through the SS4A program in the future.
Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, and Saline counties. It is a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955. For more information, visit www.metroplan.org.
