Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

On February 1, 2023, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Metroplan, the metropolitan planning organization for Central Arkansas, was awarded $700,000 for the creation of a regional comprehensive transportation safety action plan.

