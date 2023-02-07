Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for central Arkansas, was awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program on Wednesday for the creation of a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave out $800 million in grant awards across 510 different communities across the country on Wednesday with Metroplan being one of them.
SS4A is a U.S. Department of Transportation Program authorized in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. SS4A supports regional, local and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
Metroplan will use the $700,000 it received from this grant to study crash hotspots throughout Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties. Through this study, it will recommend countermeasures in order to prevent fatalities and other serious injuries from crashes in these hotspot areas in the future.
“The Regional Safety Action plan will address unique urban safety issues within Central Arkansas,” Casey Covington, Metroplan’s interim director, said. “The plan will focus on multi-modal transportation that includes transit, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure in addition to critical roadway locations.”
The adoption of this safety action plan will allow for cities and counties across Central Arkansas to become eligible to apply for implementation grants through the SS4A program in the future.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.