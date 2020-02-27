Two Faulkner County cities received grants from Metroplan, the organization announced Wednesday.
The city of Vilonia will receive a $100,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and the city of Conway will receive a $200,000 TAP grant and a $1.5 million Surface Transportation Program (STP) grant. Each grant requires a 20 percent match from the city.
Vilonia will use the funds for one phase of its three-phase plan to improve safety in downtown, Mayor Preston Scroggin told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
The grant was awarded to help the city fund building sidewalks on Church Street from Highway 64B to Barnard Lane. Scroggin said the money will be combined with $500,000 the city previously received from the state highway department. In total, the city will build the Church Street sidewalks and also add pedestrian lighting on the existing sidewalk on Highway 64B from Church Street to the high school, widen the road from Barnard Lane to the bypass and replace two bridges.
“The plan is to to have several safety improvements but it may take two to three years to get it done,” Scroggin said. “There are several housing developments in that area, lots of people that use those sidewalks to walk downtown.”
In addition to increasing safety, the mayor said, the city wants to beautify downtown with flowers and possibly hanging banners for different seasons.
The mayor said the city is “getting a start” on the three phases – sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and, lastly, widening the street and replacing bridges – noting the final phase will be the most costly and most time-consuming.
Conway city officials thanked Metroplan for the grants – $1.5 million STP grant for Phase II of the Markham Street project and $200,000 TAP grant for Phase II of Stone Dam Creek Trail project and for sidewalks on Harkrider Street.
“This is wonderful news for the people of Conway,” city spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said.
The STP funding will help the city complete the second phase of the Markham Street project, which extends to Hendrix College, Kelly said.
The city will use the TAP funds to build sidewalks from Bruce Street to Robins Street and to extend Stone Dam Creek Trail from Donaghey Avenue to South German Lane.
STP and TAP are federal-aid programs that Metroplan awards on a competitive basis to its member jurisdictions.
Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties.
For more about Metroplan, visit www.metroplan.org.
