Metroplan, a voluntary organization that tracks demographic and economic trends in the central Arkansas area, has released the fall/winter edition of its twice yearly publication, the METROTRENDS Demographic Review and Outlook, that looks at the demographic trends for the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).
The 2021 edition of the Demographic Review and Outlook focused on the 2020 census, of which results’ were released back in August of this year, which showed a slow growth in populations across the nation, state and the Little Rock MSA.
While Faulkner County does remain the area’s second largest county, Metroplan projects that it will soon be passed by Saline County based on the current data. As of April 1, 2020, Faulkner County’s population only tops Saline’s by fewer than 100 people due to Saline County’s 15.2 percent growth rate compared to Faulkner’s 9.1 percent.
“The region’s largest influx typically comes from young adults, often starting their careers in the region’s job market, which offers a wider variety of jobs and higher pay than rural areas,” Metroplan said. “The Little Rock region’s unemployment rates run below state and national averages in good times and bad, signifying reliable demand for workers.”
Faulkner County’s 9.1 percent increase is a solid growth according to Metroplan, but is down considerably from the 31.6 percent growth from the previous decade.
South Conway, more specifically the Round Mountain area, saw the largest growth from 2010 to 2020 with a population increase of 56 percent.
“A fair amount of Conway’s growth in the decade came from multi-family housing construction,” Metroplan said. “New complexes went up in several portions of the city, but the bulk of new apartments were built south of Dave Ward Drive.”
Downtown, areas eastward to I-40, and other older parts of the city actually saw a decline in population according to the 2020 census, which Metroplan says represents the familiar “empty-nesting phenomenon” which occurs in older neighborhoods.
Communities like Greenbrier and Wooster saw the largest percentage increase in population in Faulkner County with both increasing their population by a little over 21 percent. Mayflower on the other hand was the only town according to Metroplan to see a drop in population, dropping over 11 percent in the last decade.
Arkansas’s population as a whole only grew about 3.3 percent over the last decade with the main reason for this slow growth being the major loss in population within the state’s rural counties which have seen a loss of of over 57,000 people. The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA actually saw a growth of 48,300 people in its population, but the MSA with the most gain was the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area which saw an increase of 106,600 people.
“The slowdown in Central Arkansas population growth correlates with an economic slowdown across the decade,” Metroplan said. “While the Great Recession had a below-average impact on the local economy in the years 2008–2010 or so, the region’s subsequent recovery ran slower than the national average.”
The Little Rock MSA’s three largest cities, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway, account for 46 percent of the area’s population but 70 percent of the jobs by place of work mainly due to the amount of government offices, hospitals, college campuses, and other institutions being located there.
Little Rock remains the largest city in the area, and the state as a whole, with the capital just passing the 200,000 mark. North Little Rock just barely beat out Conway as the area’s second largest city with only a .7 percent difference between the two.
Metroplan also looked at COVID-19 mortality and vaccination rates in the area for this year’s publication which shows the Little Rock MSA as having the highest vaccination rate of just under 48 percent.
Read the full publication by visiting https://metroplan .org/wp-content/uploads/ 2021/08/EconomicReview 2021.pdf.
