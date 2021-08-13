Metroplan announced the release of the 2020 Census Population Figures.
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released its local-area data from Census 2020. Metroplan has analyzed the recent release. Attached you will find Census 2020 population figures for Central Arkansas cities and counties.
Here are some highlight facts:
- The six-county Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA came in at 748,031, or just shy of three-quarters of a million people. This was a growth of 6.9 percent over 2010.
- Pulaski County is still the region’s largest county, with 399,125 people – just shy of 400,000. It grew by 4.3 percent compared with 2010.
- Faulkner County came in second largest at 123,498, barely edging out Saline County at 123,416. Saline County nonetheless grew faster from 2010 to 2020.
- Little Rock came in at 202,591, passing the 200,000-mark for the first time.
- North Little Rock is still the region’s second-largest city at 64,591, edging out Conway (64,134) by just 460 people.
- Austin was the region’s fastest-growing city (gain of 69.8 percent from 2010 to 2020), followed closely by its Lonoke County neighbor Ward (48.8 percent) and Shannon Hills (42.9 percent).
Most regional cities and counties showed some population growth, although there were exceptions. Find the 2020 population for cities and counties in the attached tables, along with percentage change from 2010 to 2020.
Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties. It is a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955.
