Metroplan, the central Arkansas planning organization, held a virtual town hall Tuesday to give more information and survey results to the public regarding their Regional Greenways Plan, a proposed route for a future paved bicycle and pedestrian path that connects all of the Little Rock Metro Area.
Metroplan set aside half of its Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funds in February 2020, about $55 million, over the next decade in order to fund this program.
The route consists of five primary corridors that extend through Central Arkansas:
The Northwest Corridor, which extends from the Big Dam Bridge in Little Rock to Beaverfork Lake Park in Conway.
The West Corridor, which connects Central Little Rock to West Little Rock.
The Northeast Corridor, which connects North Little Rock to Sherwood, Jacksonville, Cabot, Austin and Ward.
The East Corridor, which connects North Little Rock to Lonoke.
The Southwest Trail, which connects Little Rock to Bryant incorporated from previous planning efforts.
The Greenway Plan currently consists of a total of almost 420 miles spread throughout central Arkansas and will not affect any local pathways that are or may be in development and will take those into account when developing it.
The trails will include many amenities including lighting, restrooms, seating, drinking fountains, trash cans, bicycle parking, Wayfinding signs and different types of public art.
Metroplan said that the Central Arkansas Greenway Network will be transportation-focused, context sensitive to the respective environments in the area, inclusive, high quality, well connected and, most of all, safe.
“Central Arkansas Greenway routes will be physical separated from vehicular traffic to the greatest extent possible in order to accommodate a variety of users and maintain bicycle and pedestrian comfort,” Julie Kelso, vice president of planning on the project, said.
Metroplan received more than 1,000 responses to its public input surveys to determine what Arkansans need for the pathways and what they would use it for, which gives them a 99 percent confidence level with a 4 percent margin of error for the results.
Metroplan found that 93 percent of people who took the survey wanted the pathways to give them more opportunities for engaging in healthy lifestyles while roughly 70 percent wanted alternative forms of transportation, local investments in the community and opportunities to support local businesses from the paths.
They also found that roughly 94 percent of people would use the pathway network for recreation or to just enjoy the outdoors.
The surveys also revealed that Arkansans feel the most important factors for determining the routes are the ease of navigations and to connect different destinations like goods, services, work and school.
Metroplan is still accepting input from the public before things are finalized with their interactive map that can be found at www.centralarkgreenways.com/interactive-map. The map is open for comments until the end of July and they have already had over 800 responses.
For further questions on the Greenways plan, email centralarkansasgreenways@craftontull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.