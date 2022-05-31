Metroplan invites the public to review and comment on proposed routes for its Regional Greenways Plan.
The plan identifies five active transportation routes extending over one hundred seventy (170) miles that radiate from the Arkansas River Trail loop to link all major cities and many smaller cities in the four-county region by multi-use bicycle-pedestrian paths.
In February 2020, the Metroplan Board of Directors dedicated half of its Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funding for the next 10 years toward building the greenways system. Depending on annual funding levels from Federal Highway, this will represent an investment of approximately $65 to $75 million dollars in active transportation for area residents. The Regional Greenways Plan will inform these investments.
The public is encouraged to access the interactive map at: https://www.centralarkgreenways .com/interactive-map.
Once on the site, users can read more about the project and view the route map in great detail. Comments can be placed anywhere along routes by either clicking the route segment of the user’s choice or clicking the red “Add a Comment” button above the map legend.
Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties. It is a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955. For more information go to metroplan.org.
