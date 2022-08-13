The Central Arkansas planning organization Metroplan released their 2022 Demographic Review and Outlook on Monday. It showed a steady increase in housing construction in the city of Conway over the past four years.

The 2022 edition of Metroplan’s Demographic Review and Outlook, which tracks annual demographic trends for the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), focused on housing affordability and construction in Central Arkansas. Metroplan found that construction of single-family housing in Central Arkansas has increased as housing costs have also risen “sharply,” the report read.

