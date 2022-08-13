The Central Arkansas planning organization Metroplan released their 2022 Demographic Review and Outlook on Monday. It showed a steady increase in housing construction in the city of Conway over the past four years.
The 2022 edition of Metroplan’s Demographic Review and Outlook, which tracks annual demographic trends for the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), focused on housing affordability and construction in Central Arkansas. Metroplan found that construction of single-family housing in Central Arkansas has increased as housing costs have also risen “sharply,” the report read.
In Central Arkansas, 3,391 new housing units started construction in 2021, the highest it has been since 2007.
The report showed a steady increase in single-family Conway housing unit permits that were issued between the years of 2018 and 2021. In 2018, Conway issued 187 housing unit permits. This number has risen every year with the city issuing 393 permits in 2021.
The cost of single-family homes in Central Arkansas increased by 11 percent in 2021, which is the biggest inflation-adjusted hike in eight years. However, the Little Rock MSA does rank ninth in affordability among mid-sized U.S. metro areas.
“For both owners and renters, average housing costs run about 25 percent below the national average,” Metroplan’s report said. “Having a well-balanced and affordable housing market contributes to regional economic health.”
For multi-family housing (apartments, duplexes, ect.), Central Arkansas started construction on 1,483 homes in the region, which, while it is above the average, is not record-breaking.
Conway came in third in the entire MSA in the construction of multi-family housing units. 226 new units were built south of Dave Ward Drive in 2021.
Conway did have a drop in multi-family housing permits in 2021 compared to 2020. Conway issued more than double the amount of 2021 multi-family housing permits in 2020.
Metroplan’s report also showed the estimated 2022 population for each county and city in Central Arkansas.
Faulkner County had the highest change in population out of the four counties in the MSA, per the report, increasing by 3 percent from 2000-2010 population numbers. Conway had the greatest increase for all cities and towns in the region with a growth of 4.1 percent.
Conway’s estimated population for 2022, according to Metroplan’s report, is 66,781, which is up by over 2,600 in just two years and is the highest percentage of population growth since the 2020 census of any city in Central Arkansas.
All towns in Faulkner County are projected to have an increase in their population from 2020 to 2022 according to the report. The other towns’ estimated 2022 populations are:
Greenbrier: 5,875, up from 5,707.
Mayflower: 2,037, up from 1,984.
Vilonia: 4,434, up from 4,288.
Wooster: 1,044, up from 1,042.
Faulkner County as a whole is estimated to have a population of 127,142 for 2022. The 2020 census showed the county’s population as 123,498.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.