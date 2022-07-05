Metroplan, the Central Arkansas planning organization, is inviting the public to attend a virtual open house at 6 p.m. July 12 to learn more about the proposed Regional Greenways Plan for a future paved bicycle and pedestrian path across the Little Rock Metro Area.
The Regional Greenways Plan by Metroplan is a more than 170 miles of planned multi-use paths connecting Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties.
Those who want to attend this meeting can RSVP at HTTPS://QRCO.DE/CARG2.
Metroplan’s goal with this greenways plan is to increase local connectivity and mobility while also improving economic development, quality of life and recreation opportunities within these four counties.
The part of the path that will be in the Conway area will start off Kinley Drive on Highway 25 and makes its way along Salem Road before turning left on Tyler Street until it reaches the Tucker Creek Trail. The path will go along Tucker Creek Trail until the end when it reaches College Avenue. It will then turn on Farris Road.
From there, the path will go behind the University of Central Arkansas near the Jewel Moore Nature Reserve, eventually connecting to Stone Dam Creek. The path will go along Stone Dam Creek until it branches off to Bill Bell Lane and Stanley Russ Road where it will then head toward Mayflower, Maumelle and Little Rock to connect to the rest of the metro area.
An interactive web map that includes the entire plan can be found at www.centralarkgreenways.com/interactive -map.
The proposed plan was agreed upon by mayors, judges, engineering and planning professionals, along with other community leaders across the Little Rock Metro Area. It will be paid for by using half of Metroplan’s Surface Transportation Program Block Grant (STPBG) funding.
The virtual open house will also allow the public to learn about the bicycle and pedestrian facilities and amenities that are part of the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways Plan.
