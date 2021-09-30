The Metroplan Board of Directors adopted a resolution Wednesday to strongly encourage the state of Arkansas to adopt a congressional district map that would keep two major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) intact.
A special meeting was called Wednesday to discuss the Arkansas State Legislature’s upcoming decision to redraw the state’s four Congressional Districts.
The Metroplan Board of Directors proposal’s goal is to keep the single congressional districts of Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas intact in the redrawing since they are the “economic engines of the state” of Arkansas.
The resolution states that the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA, which includes Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke, Grant and Perry counties, consists of roughly the exact number of citizens needed to make it its own congressional district and legally divided Arkansas into four congressional districts.
“The demographic unity of the Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas regions are enhanced by daily commute patterns for work, for shopping, and medical services, etc. of their citizens’ daily lives,” the resolution said.
The resolution was passed by a unanimous vote by the board.
“The resolution recognizes the way metropolitan areas share daily patterns of commuting, work, shopping, medical services and other linkages which are best addressed within a regional context,” Metroplan said in a news release after the meeting. “The resolution acknowledges that rural regions should also be kept intact to best represent their needs and interests. Finally, the resolution recognizes that the Census 2020 population of the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area matches almost exactly with the exact population number needed to divide the State of Arkansas into four equal congressional districts.”
