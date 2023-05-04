A Mexican citizen who returned to the United States after being previously deported was sentenced to serve 13 years and 2 months in federal prison for illegal reentry. Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia, 45, of Mexico, to 158 months’ imprisonment.
On March 18, 2020, officers with the Star City Police Department responded to a shots-fired call. When officers arrived, they found Palomerez-Heredia pacing back and forth, appearing aggressive and agitated. While trying to detain Palomerez-Heredia, he charged the officer, punching, scratching, and headbutting the officer multiple times causing injuries to the officer’s mouth, jaw, forearm, and hand. Palomerez-Heredia was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
On Sept. 2, 2021, Palomerez-Heredia was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with illegal reentry. Palomerez-Heredia had been previously deported to Mexico in September 2012.
On Sept. 22, 2021, officers with the Star City Police Department again responded to a shooting call. When officers arrived at the residence, Palomerez-Heredia began shooting at them from his front door. Officers took protective positions as Palomerez-Heredia continued to fire rounds at them. After backup arrived, officers were able to take Palomerez-Heredia into custody. During the execution of a search warrant at the residence, officers located a loaded .22 caliber rifle with a scope, 24 spent .22 shell casings, and an additional loaded magazine. On that same day, agents with the Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (DHS-ICE) positively identified Palomerez-Heredia and arrested him on a federal warrant.
Palomerez-Heredia has prior federal criminal convictions for illegal alien in possession of a firearm (2006) and deported alien found in the United States (2011). Palomerez-Heredia received a 12-year sentence for attempted murder in the Circuit Court of Lincoln County, Arkansas, stemming from the shootout on Sept. 22, 2021.
In addition to the 158-month prison sentence, which Judge Miller ordered to run consecutive to Palomerez-Heredia’s 12-year sentence for attempted murder, Judge Miller sentenced Palomerez-Heredia to serve three years of supervised release following imprisonment. The only condition of Palomerez-Heredia’s supervised release is that he not return to the United States after deportation. The case was investigated by the Star City Police Department and Officer Charles Davis with DHS-ICE; the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.