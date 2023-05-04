A Mexican citizen who returned to the United States after being previously deported was sentenced to serve 13 years and 2 months in federal prison for illegal reentry. Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia, 45, of Mexico, to 158 months’ imprisonment.

On March 18, 2020, officers with the Star City Police Department responded to a shots-fired call. When officers arrived, they found Palomerez-Heredia pacing back and forth, appearing aggressive and agitated. While trying to detain Palomerez-Heredia, he charged the officer, punching, scratching, and headbutting the officer multiple times causing injuries to the officer’s mouth, jaw, forearm, and hand. Palomerez-Heredia was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

