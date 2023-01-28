The Mayflower Rescue Fire Department was awarded the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant, Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver announced Tuesday at the regular Mayflower City Council meeting.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant is awarded to fire departments across the country in order to provide first responders with the equipment and resources they need in order to save lives.
Mayflower was awarded $35,060 from this grant to purchase new extraction equipment including a cutting and a spreader. These new tools will replace tools that are 20-30 years old, Chief Tolliver said.
Firehouse Subs has awarded more than $900,000 in grants to first responders across Arkansas and $73 million across the country since 2005.
Chief Tolliver also announced on Tuesday that the fire department was named the Faulkner County Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.
The Mayflower City Council also discussed a number of agenda items Tuesday including a resolution to approve Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant funding from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).
The grant will help fund Mayflower’s sidewalk project which will build a sidewalk running from the First Baptist Church of Mayflower to the Mayflower Middle School.
The grant is a 80/20 grant meaning that ArDOT will pay for 80 percent of the total costs while Mayflower will pay the remaining 20 percent.
The resolution approved by a unanimous vote on Tuesday allocates up to $89,500 that Mayflower will have to pay for the project, depending on how much they actually use.
Other, smaller costs not covered – such as engineering studies and deposits – would have to be paid by Mayflower as well. The mayor has the authority to sign off on these expenses up to $5,000. If costs go over $5,000, the city council will have to approve of it in a future meeting.
City council also approved the tearing down of an old storage building behind City Hall. The building is “dilapidated” and is of “no use” to the city, council members said.
An ordinance to approve bids for the repairs of the City Center was tabled until the next meeting due to the mayor not being in attendance at the city council meeting due to being in the hospital.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
