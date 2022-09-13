Koontz Electric in Morrilton welcomed the first students committed to the Koontz Promise.
The Koontz Promise states: "Koontz Electric will sponsor any River Valley high school student who enrolls in one of three specific UACCM Career Center programs and cover all expenses not covered by another funding source."
