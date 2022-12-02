Conway Corp was recognized for excellence in customer service when five of its cable technician professionals were awarded Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Awards at the 2022 Mid-America Cable Show.
Telecom Trouble Technician 2 Wesley Manion and Telecom Installer Technician 1 Lane McNew were recognized with Five Star awards in going the extra mile. Telecom Trouble Technician 2 James Buggs, Lead Telecom Trouble Technician Brian Robinson and Telecom Trouble Technician 2 Jake Stewart were honored with Four Star awards in going the extra mile.
