Conway Corp was recognized for excellence in customer service when 22 of its customer service professionals were awarded Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Awards at the 2022 Mid-America Cable Show.
Call Center Supervisor Lesia White was presented with the Five Star Cable Champion Award which recognizes outstanding achievement in leadership in a cable system.
Customer Service Specialist Jennifer Brannon and Business Solutions Sales Manager Eleise Wood Myers were recognized with Five Star awards in the area of service.
Lead Customer Service Specialist Eric Bell, Senior Customer Accounts Manager Takenya Flack, Customer Service Specialist Kayla Hallman, Customer Service Specialist Toby Hibbs, Customer Service Specialist Tressie Mazen, Marketing and Communications Manager Beth McCullough Jimmerson, Marketing Project Coordinator and Events Specialist Margaret Smith and Customer Care Specialist Savannah Stephens-Tindall were all honored with Four Star awards in the area of service.
Customer Service Specialist Michelle Hatfield, Customer Service Specialist Renisenb McGehee and Customer Care Team Leader Nicole Pizzolato were all recognized for Five Star awards in the area of sales. Customer Service Specialist Chelsi Benton, Customer Service Specialist Marilyn Bowell, Customer Service Specialist Neil Holman, Senior Customer Care Specialist Kelly Johnston-Jeffus, Customer Service Specialist Jazmine Lowery, Customer Service Specialist Marcelo Maldonado, Customer Service Specialist Karen Pryor and Customer Service Specialist Briana Sanders were all honored with Four Star awards in the area of sales.
The Customer Service Excellence Award program was established by cable television professionals in 1986 to recognize and award customer care professional excellence in the cable television industry.
The Mid-America Cable Association is an industry association formed in 1958 to help telecommunication providers promote technical excellence, superior customer service, exemplary marketing and student scholarship. It includes cable telecommunications system operators in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas and Texas.
