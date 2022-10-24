Conway Corp

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Toby Hibbs, Neil Holman, Kelly Johnston-Jeffus, Michelle Hatfield, Savannah Stephens-Tindall, Takenya Flack, Lesia White, Margaret Smith, Marcelo Maldonado, Chelsi Benton (back row) Jennifer Brannon, Renisenb McGehee, Marilyn Boswell, Eric Bell, Jazmine Lowery, Briana Sanders and Karen Pryor. Not Pictured are Kayla Hallman, Beth McCullough Jimmerson, Tressie Mazan, Eleise Wood Myers and Nicole Pizzolato.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp was recognized for excellence in customer service when 22 of its customer service professionals were awarded Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Awards at the 2022 Mid-America Cable Show.

Call Center Supervisor Lesia White was presented with the Five Star Cable Champion Award which recognizes outstanding achievement in leadership in a cable system.

