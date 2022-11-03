St. Joseph Middle School students recently engaged in an activity that began nearly a decade ago in sixth-grade religion teacher Jennifer Fullerton’s classes.
In 2014, Jane Royal, now an administrative assistant for St. Joseph Elementary School, first began showing these students how to make a rosary. The rosary is both an object and a set of Catholic prayers that date back to the third or fourth century.
Making rosaries is a skill Royal first passed on in Omaha, Nebraska, at the St. James/Seton School which her children had attended.
“Each student would make one in the fall to keep,” she said. “Another would be made in the spring to send to a mission.”
She taught this for five years before moving to Conway.
With help from a special St. Joseph School grant, the supplies are purchased from Our Lady’s Rosary Makers in Louisville, Kentucky. Every October each student makes one rosary to keep for themselves.
“For the last nine years, I’ve been helping Ms. Fullerton and her students,” Royal said. “It’s an immense blessing to be able to share my love of rosary-making with them.”
