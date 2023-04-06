Several St. Joseph Middle School students had their feet washed by St. Joseph Parish Administrator Father Belaraju Desam on April 6 as part of the Holy Thursday observance in this Easter season.
The washing of feet, sometimes called mandatum, is very significant for Christians. It ritualizes Christ’s action on the night before he died when he showed his disciples an example of how they are to love one another in imitation of his love for them. When Peter protested that Jesus was about to wash his feet, Christ admonished “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me. I have set an example that you should do as I have done for you.”
