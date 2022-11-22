St. Joseph Middle School’s first production spawned by its recently-established drama enrichment program was performed last week.

“Before the Sidewalk Ends” is an adaptation of a children’s poetry collection titled “Where the Sidewalk Ends” published in the 1970s by writer/illustrator Shel Silverstein. Fourth grade teacher Cara Pizzolatto came up with the idea for the show. Silverstein’s poems speak to the important theme of growing up. He wrote about the differences between the adult world and the mind of a child.

