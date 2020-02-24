For the third year in a row, employees at the 8 Mile Store earned bragging rights after raising the most money among local businesses during the annual Christmas Boot Drive.
The Central Arkansas Firefighters Christmas Boot Drive raises money each year to provide Christmas gifts to Faulkner County youth who otherwise would go without on Christmas Day. In 2019, the drive celebrated its 22nd anniversary.
Through the years, the drive has also held a friendly competition among local businesses to see who can raise the most and earn not only bragging rights, but a golden boot to showcase at their establishment. On Monday, the staff at 8 Mile Store received the golden boot for the third time in a row.
“If it wasn’t for our customers, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” employee Angela Weatherley said.
Those who dropped their spare change into the boot at the gas station during the collection season helped raise $1,522.94 to fund the boot drive.
The 2019 CAFCBD raised more than $41,000. The money directly benefited 221 families and provided gifts to 649 children.
“It really helps us show the love of Christ,” CAFCBD Director Charlie Bates said of the drive. “Really, it’s just bringing honor and glory to God by serving others.”
Employees at the gas station located along Highway 64 East said helping raise money for local children is important to them, and having a boot for collections is part of the Christmas-season atmosphere regular customers have grown to know.
Knowing the money benefits local children encourages the staff to get the community involved, co-manager Deana Barnard said. It’s also one of the reasons the store’s regular customers are quick to donate.
“We love the community,” Barnard said Monday after receiving the traveling trophy. “They leave their change every single morning through the entire drive.”
As the collection season nears each year, customers begin asking staff when the boot will be set up.
The staff is also known to cheer for their customers each time someone drops a donation into the collection boot.
“We love it; it’s lots of fun;” Barnard said.
Since the Central Arkansas Firefighters Christmas Boot Drive – formerly called Fill the Boot – began, it has provided Christmas gifts to more than 15,000 children and their families.
More than 50 businesses participated in the drive in 2019. The 8 Mile Store and Centennial Bank have battled against each other for the top spot since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.