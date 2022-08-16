The state treasury earned $69.9 million during fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan reported to the State Board of Finance on Tuesday.

“That’s nearly double the $35.4 million we earned in FY 21 and brings the total amount receipted under my administration to $498.9 million,” Milligan said.

