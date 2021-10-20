Twelve students have been selected to the 2021 homecoming court at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, including Faulkner County’s Haley Mims-Crawford.
The court was introduced during a pregame ceremony at the homecoming football game Saturday at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.
Haley Mims-Crawford of Conway, a senior communications major and the daughter of Nicole Mims and Jeff Crawford. Mims-Crawford is a member of the UAM Cheer team, the UAM Debate team, a student coordinator for TedX UA Monticello, and a peer tutor in the Office of Career, Testing and Tutoring. Mims-Crawford was nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Pi Psi Chapter.
Kaylee Ryan Brasko of Stuttgart, a senior plant and soil science major and the daughter of Christopher and Christina Brasko. Brasko is the standards chairperson of Alpha Sigma Alpha, a student worker at the University Police Department, and vice president of the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen’s Association and the UAM Collegiate Farm Bureau. The UAM Collegiate Cattlemen’s Association nominated Brasko.
J’Naya Brown of Rison, a senior exercise science major and the daughter of Diana Lewis and Darrin Brown. Brown is the president of The Sigma Phi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and a student trainer for UAM Athletics. Brown was nominated by The Rho Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Brown was crowned Homecoming Queen on Saturday.
Jamie Lynn Franks of Fort Worth, Texas, a senior business, marketing and business management major and the daughter of James and Michelle Franks. Franks is a member of the UAM softball team and the vice president of Phi Beta Lambda. Franks was nominated by Phi Beta Lambda.
Eryn Leggett of Fountain Hill, a junior nursing major and the daughter of Thomas and Karen Leggett. Leggett is a member of the Student Nurses Association, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, the School of Nursing Admissions Committee, and is a Kappa Alpha Order Sweetheart. Kappa Alpha Order nominated Leggett.
Hadley Joye Lewis of Texarkana, a junior music education major and the daughter of Norvel and Lisa Lewis. Lewis is the vice president of membership education for Kappa Kappa Psi and is a member of the UAM jazz band, marching band, wind symphony and percussion ensembles. Kappa Kappa Psi nominated Lewis.
Mikayla McGregor of Monticello, a senior nursing major and the daughter of Mike and Shelly McGregor. McGregor is the president of the Student Nurses Association, a Miracle League volunteer, and a member of the School of Nursing Admissions Committee, Biology Club, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, and is a participant in intramurals. The Student Nurses Association nominated McGregor.
Rebecca Nichols of Monticello, a junior exercise science major and the daughter of Allen and Season Nichols. Nichols is the secretary of the UAM Ambassadors, a student worker in the Office of Admissions, and is a member of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, and International Club. Nichols was nominated by the International Club.
Lauren Grace Taylor of Grapevine, a senior biology, biochemistry and psychology major, and the daughter of Lynn and Vonda Taylor. Taylor is the vice president of both the Biology Club and Sigma Zeta, is a resident assistant in the Office of Residence Life, and is a member of UAM Ambassadors, Baptist Collegiate Ministry and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. Biology Club nominated Taylor.
Mary-Lynn Wagnon of Warren, a senior accounting major and the daughter of James and Angela Wagnon. Wagnon is a Wiley Plus Ambassador, the manager of the Institute of Management Accountants, and a member of Junior Auxiliary. Wagnon was nominated by Institute of Management Accountants.
Rylan White of Star City, a senior business management major and the daughter of Kevin and Brandy White. White is the treasurer for both Alpha Sigma Alpha and Phi Beta Lambda and is a member of the UAM Ambassadors and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. White was nominated by UAM Ambassadors.
Anna Wynn of Star City, a junior accounting major and the daughter of Craig and Tammy Wynn. Wynn is the president of Alpha Sigma Alpha and a member of the Greek Council, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, Institute of Management Accountants, Phi Beta Lambda, National Panhellenic Council and participates in intramurals. Alpha Sigma Alpha nominated Wynn.
