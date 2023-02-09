Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell visited students in Wooster Elementary’s Girly Girl Club on Friday, Library Media Specialist Teri Beth Stevens told the Log Cabin Democrat.

As part of her visit to the Greenbrier Public Schools campus, Mitchell had a tea party with the girls and took part in nail painting, Stevens said. The Girly Girl Club, run by teacher Stephanie McCarty, is one of many clubs at Wooster that meet twice a month for “Friday Fun Day Clubs.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.