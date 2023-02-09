Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell visited students in Wooster Elementary’s Girly Girl Club on Friday, Library Media Specialist Teri Beth Stevens told the Log Cabin Democrat.
As part of her visit to the Greenbrier Public Schools campus, Mitchell had a tea party with the girls and took part in nail painting, Stevens said. The Girly Girl Club, run by teacher Stephanie McCarty, is one of many clubs at Wooster that meet twice a month for “Friday Fun Day Clubs.”
“Staff members each come up with a club and then students get to choose which club they want to join for the semester,” Stevens said. “Each club also tries to have a community guest speaker visit their club.”
Stevens said that Mitchell was “the perfect guest speaker for the Girly Girl Club,” adding that other clubs at Wooster include a Star Wars Club, Kindness Club, Spanish Club, Movie Theater Club, Harry Potter Club, WOO Newspaper Club, Chess Club and Wooster 4-H, among others.
Mitchell is serving 2023 as Miss Arkansas, having been crowned the winner of the state pageant in June of 2022. A native of Harrison, per her biography on the Miss Arkansas website, Mitchell “won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Skokos Foundation and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation and gifts” during the Miss Arkansas pageant. At the 2023 Miss America competition in December, Mitchell performed tap dance and made “A Responsible Digital You” her social impact initiative for the competition.
Mitchell attended the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), graduating in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a news release issued by UCA after she was crowned Miss Arkansas reads. At UCA, Mitchell was a member of the cheerleading squad. Prior to her crowning as Miss Arkansas, Mitchell served as a marketing specialist for Conway Regional Health System. In 2022, she earned her Master of Business Administration from John Brown University.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
