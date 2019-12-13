Miss Metro kicks off second year of Cards For Kids

Conway’s Ebony Mitchell is at it again this year, spreading cheer during this holiday season.
The recent University of Central Arkansas graduate, former Miss UCA 2019 and now, Miss Metro, is using her platform to travel around to local elementary schools to help bring a difference to young patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital through her initiative, Cards For Kids.
“Cards For Kids is something I started last year [as Miss UCA] where I go around to elementary schools during Christmas and Valentines Day and I read books to the children,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday. “After, we make handmade cards to take to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. It is so rewarding.”
Last Christmas’ visit was such a success, Mitchell decided to do it for Valentine’s Day.
“The volunteers at ACH appreciated it so much,” she said. “It really warms my heart to do things like this.”
Mitchell said she’s always had a heart for service.
“Doing something so small like marking cards for the precious children at ACH can really make a difference in their time spent there over the holidays and I want to make sure they feel the holiday spirit during such a trying time,” she said.
So far, the visits have gone “incredible,” she said.
“The children love to use their creativity making the cards,” Mitchell said. “This year is definitely going to be much bigger than last year. I have already visited two elementary school, and have four more planned for the rest of the week.
“The students absolutely love it. You would be so surprised to see how their faces light up when they get to make something for someone else, especially when they are in the children’s hospital.”
On Thursday, she went to Woodrow Cummins Elementary in Conway. During her visit, she read, “Dashed,” and, “Brave Santa,” which she said are “awesome books for any age.”
“I had one student this morning explain to me how much of an impact ACH has had one him,” Mitchell said. “He began to tell me how he spent months in the hospital and how much it means when he receives any kind of gift from others. It was truly a special encounter.”
Mitchell’s current plan is to deliver the cards on Friday.
“I am so excited to see the volunteers again,” she said. “It is such a rewarding feeling walking into ACH with things for the kiddos. I also hand delivered them last year.”
If anyone wants to give a card or donation of any kind, Mitchell said she’s be happy to take them.
In addition, she’s also raising money for Children’s Miracle Network, the national source that all Children’s Hospitals receive their funds from and encouraged anyone who would like to make a donation to visit www.missamericaforkids.org/Contestant/ebonymitchell or contact her directly through Facebook or Instagram.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.