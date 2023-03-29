Missing teen found safe

Missing Conway teenager Tanvi Marupally has been found safe in Florida, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
A tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from a resident of Tampa, Florida, helped lead to finding the 15-year old.
"Her parents have been notified and we are currently working with Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring her back to Conway," the CPD social media post read.
Marupally went missing on Jan. 17, having last been seen via security camera footage at Conway Junior High School headed toward the bus pickup area. An outpouring of support and community action followed in the aftermath of Marupally's disappearance. In the months since, multiple community events have been held to search for the teenager and raise awareness.
"A special thanks to the community and the involved agencies for helping bring Tanvi home," the CPD social media post read. "This investigation will continue, and we will release more information as it becomes available."
CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe declined to provide additional information about finding Marupally, citing that "this just happened and a lot is still unfolding." Kanipe did confirm that the department plans to hold a news conference once it has additional information.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
