Missing teen found safe

Missing Conway teenager Tanvi Marupally has been found safe in Florida. 

 Submitted photo

Missing Conway teenager Tanvi Marupally has been found safe in Florida, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

A tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from a resident of Tampa, Florida, helped lead to finding the 15-year old.

