Missing teen found safe

The Conway Police Department (CPD) has located 17-year old Dori Paau-Urizar and confirmed she is safe, the department announced via social media on Wednesday morning.
The teenager, who went missing last Friday, was found on Tuesday.
CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe declined a request from the Log Cabin Democrat for the specifics of where Paau-Urizar was found or the circumstances of her disappearance, saying that the department “will not be releasing anymore information at this time.”
“Thank you to all the citizens and other agencies who shared her information publicly to assist CPD in locating her,” the social media post read.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Paau-Urizar went missing last Friday after being spotted by security cameras leaving Conway High School at about 8:15 a.m. She last contacted her guardian at 4:34 p.m. that day.
By Friday night, the CPD had asked for the public’s help in locating the teenager and the Arkansas State Police issued a missing or endangered child advisory.
On Monday, Kanipe told the Log Cabin that “detectives are still working to develop new leads and information regarding this incident.”
Also last Friday, another Conway child went missing for a period of time. Per the Conway Public Schools Facebook page, a 10-year old left her home after school on Friday and headed toward the Conway Commons on Elsinger Boulevard. By 6:55 p.m., that child had been found safe.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
