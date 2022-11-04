Mayflower Middle School students donate nearly 300 hygiene products to Haven House

Students in Dr. White’s eighth-grade class donated the most products to Haven House.

Mayflower Middle School (MMS) students collected and donated 299 hygiene products to Haven House in Conway for the school’s Red Ribbon Week Service Drive, Mayflower Public Schools announced in an update posted to the district’s website.

Students collected the products last week during the district’s Red Ribbon Week, a national drug-use prevention campaign that has been active since 1985.

