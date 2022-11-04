Mayflower Middle School (MMS) students collected and donated 299 hygiene products to Haven House in Conway for the school’s Red Ribbon Week Service Drive, Mayflower Public Schools announced in an update posted to the district’s website.
Students collected the products last week during the district’s Red Ribbon Week, a national drug-use prevention campaign that has been active since 1985.
Haven House, the organization that benefited from the MMS campaign, is a residential treatment facility adolescent females in foster care who have experienced trauma. Open for girls ages 12-18, Haven House has existed for 30 years and helped about 3,000 girls.
Haven House Development Manager Emma Barré told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that it was great to see middle schoolers give back.
“As you can imagine, housing 12 girls requires a lot of toiletries and products,” Barré said. “We rely a lot on donations to keep up with the need Haven has.”
Barré also said the organization is “pretty set” on hygiene products after receiving the donation from MMS.
“We are so blessed to be supported by such a wonderful community,” Barré said.
In addition to the service drive, MMS students and others across the district took part in a host of other activities last week. On Oct. 25, students dressed in colors corresponding to the causes their grade level were advocating for, wore 1970s clothing on Oct. 26, had school-wide assemblies on Oct. 27 and dressed up like cowboys and cowgirls on Oct. 28 ahead of the MMS dance that night.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
