Mnozil Brass to perform at Reynolds Performance Hall

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome the Austrian band, Mnozil Brass at 7:30 p.m Feb. 23, the entertainment venue announced in a news release on Monday.
Mnozil Brass has established itself as one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, per the news release. With over 130 performances a year, the group has sold out houses from the farthest reaches of the European continent to Israel, China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States and has captivated audiences with their blend of immense virtuosity and theatrical wit, the news release read. Their videos have garnered millions of YouTube views, and their fans have traveled miles to hear them play.
Mnozil Brass takes its name from the “Gasthaus Mnozil,” a restaurant across the street from the Vienna Conservatory, where, in 1992, seven young brass musicians met and began playing at a monthly open mic. Since then, the group has embraced repertoire for all ages and stages of life–from folk to classical to jazz to pop–all executed with the same fearlessness, immense technical skill and typical Viennese “schmäh” (almost impossible to find an English translation but best rendered as a kind of sarcastic charm).
In their time away from touring, Mnozil Brass has recorded eight albums and six DVDs. They have collaborated on three operetta and opera productions and composed and recorded the music for the 2006 film “Freundschaft.” The group has been nominated for the Amadeus Austrian Music Award and won the Salzburger Stier Cabaret Prize in 2006.
The Mnozil Brass is excited to offer a new show featuring numbers spanning the ensemble’s 25-year-long career. The Austrian band, known as the Monty Python of the music world, combines slapstick comedy with musical ability.
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.