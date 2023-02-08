Mnozil Brass to perform at Reynolds Performance Hall

Mnozil Brass’ performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome the Austrian band, Mnozil Brass at 7:30 p.m Feb. 23, the entertainment venue announced in a news release on Monday.

Mnozil Brass has established itself as one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, per the news release. With over 130 performances a year, the group has sold out houses from the farthest reaches of the European continent to Israel, China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States and has captivated audiences with their blend of immense virtuosity and theatrical wit, the news release read. Their videos have garnered millions of YouTube views, and their fans have traveled miles to hear them play.

