Awareness advocates gathered together nationally to celebrate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
In Conway, the NAACP of Faulkner County held its 21st holiday march – beginning at the city hall and ending at the library – welcoming hundreds from the community out to participate.
After, the group met together inside the library for the annual celebration ceremony themed, “Unite to Fulfill the Dream,” featuring 14-year-old speaker Aidan Eslinger, the son of Lamar and Nadia Eslinger.
“This young man is doing some great things in Conway,” Jeffrey Moncrease, co-founder/executive director of A P.E.S.E. of the Dream Coalition, said, introducing him.
Eslinger, a local writer, playwright, producer and director, said he was honored to have been asked to speak, eager to jump right into things.
“Did we all know that Martin Luther King [Jr.] graduated high school at the age of 15 years old, then he went to college and graduated with his bachelor’s at age 19,” he asked ceremony guests. “He earned his doctorate at age 26 and he was also 26 when he led the Montgomery Bus Boycott. At 36, he led the march on Washington and delivered his, “I Have a Dream,” speech. Unfortunately, he did not make it to age 40 and I take this as a sign to young people that we can no longer wait to make a difference. We have to start now.”
In line with the theme, Eslinger said he wanted to “break it down,” in order to understand it all better.
“Unity is defined as the state of being joined as a whole,” he said. “Dream is defined as a cherished apparition, ambition or ideal. In this instance, we are speaking of Dr. King’s dream. Fulfill means to satisfy our need or want. If we work to put this theme into actionable terms, we could say, ‘Let’s join together to satisfy Dr. King’s aspirations that end in justice and discrimination.’”
As for how we do this, Eslinger made three suggestions:
1. Get uncomfortable.
“Staying in your comfort zone prevents your ability to truly impact change,” he said. “You have to be uncomfortable in order to be successful. You stay in your comfort zone, you’ll never do the things you need to move ahead and the outside of your comfort zone is where you really grow.”
He then encouraged everyone to think about that one thing that they’re afraid to do and step out of their comfort zones in order to make that change.
2. Make some noise.
“Dr. King was a lot of things,” Eslinger said. “One thing he was not was quiet. We cannot make a true change in this world if we’re quiet. Young people, speak up for people who cannot speak up for themselves. Challenge your friends to do what’s right. Older people speak up for us. Remind your neighbor that every African American male walking down the street is not a thug or a gangster.”
The room erupted with applause.
Eslinger told guests it’s important to speak up for the right for better education, speak up for races and cultures that are different than theirs, for men and woman do stand up for one another, etc.
“Everyone, just make some noise,” he said.
3. Do good.
“Doing good is free,” Eslinger said. “Essentially, when something is free there’s no loss for you ... you lose nothing when you’re kind to people.”
He said despite a person’s age or background ... all these things must be done to accept to bring actionable change.
“It wasn’t by accident that we had a young person to talk for today because our focus today is on our youth,” Moncrease said. “We really want to activate our young people to not think about themselves so inaudible but think outwardly about what they can do for their community.”
He said it’s “high time” for everyone to get involved in the community, a big believer in “participation over observation.”
“I say that over and over again and that’s what I want to challenge people to do,” Moncrease said.
The speaker then introduced his “Vision To Action,” Challenge.
“The challenge is we want you to step outside your box and talk to someone you haven’t talked to before,” Moncrease said. “Engage in a conversation you haven’t had before, engage someone in a different economic or social level ... doesn’t matter who you engage with, we just want to challenge you to engage with one person today.”
He said they plan to promote this idea throughout the year with different events and more with the desire to map what people have learned through this journey and to encourage people to tell their engaging stories and what they learned.
“Only way we’re going to get better is if we engage one another,” Moncrease said. “It’s one thing to dream something, it’s another to make it purposeful and give it weight and legs. We’re way past dreaming. When you just stop at dreaming, then you go backwards. We see evidence of that everyday.”
He said people go to their idol corners and don’t talk to one another. Therefore, progress rolls backwards in the lack of interaction.
“It’s OK to have a difference of opinion but the only way you’re going to understand someone else’s shoes or point of view is if you engage them and get an understanding of where they are,” Moncrease said. “Through conversation there is growth. There has to be conversation for us to move forward.”
