Monday is the deadline to register to vote to be able to vote in the Arkansas Primary election on May 24.
One can print a voter registration form on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.arkansas.gov. The completed form can be mailed to the Arkansas Secretary of State and must be postmarked by April 25. Faulkner County residents can also turn in the completed form by 4:30 p.m. Monday to the county clerk’s office in the courthouse.
“If you miss the deadline you will not be registered in time to vote in that election,” Secretary of State John Thurston said. “Please don’t delay. Make sure your vote counts.”
Anyone who has moved from one county to another in Arkansas must transfer their voter registration to their new county by May 20. This can be done at the county clerk’s office.
Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays May 9-20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and 21 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, Greenbrier Event Center, Mayflower Water Department, McGee Sports Center and Vilonia First Baptist Church.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, May 24, at 20 Vote Centers throughout the county. Faulkner County voters can vote at any of these on Election Day, regardless of their address.
The Vote Centers will be:
- Agape Church.
- Bethlehem Baptist Church.
- Don Owen Sports Complex.
- Copperas Springs Baptist Church.
- Damascus Fire Department.
- Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
- Friendship Baptist Church.
- Greenbrier Event Center.
- Holland City Hall.
- Mayflower Water Department.
- McGee Center.
- Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
- Naylor Baptist Church.
- Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
- Springhill Baptist Church.
- True Holiness Saints Center.
- UCA Welcome Center.
- Vilonia First Baptist Church.
- Wooster First Baptist Church.
Sample ballots for the May 24 Primary election are available online at https://bit.ly/FCsampleballot.
There are three ballot styles available. In the May Primary, you will be required to state which ballot you would like to vote: Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan.
Democratic ballots will include Democratic candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues, and city of Mayflower annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Republican ballots will include Republican candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Nonpartisan ballots will include nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only).
For more information, visit votefaulkner.com.
