Brooke Money, a physician associate (PA), has joined Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center.
She joins a thriving obstetrics and gynecology practice that includes Courtney Sick, MD, and Kala Slaton, MD, and Megan Moix, APRN.
Money holds a Master of Science in Physician Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degrees from Harding University in Searcy.
“I’m thankful to Conway Regional for providing me with the opportunity to practice alongside the Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center medical staff to care for and educate women and their families during every important phase of their lives,” Money said.
“We are committed to providing comprehensive women’s services to the communities we serve, and Brooke’s addition will help us serve more patients in Conway and the surrounding areas,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer, said. “We are excited to welcome Brooke to the growing Conway Regional team.”
Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s center is located at 2300 Robinson Ave. The center specializes in female reproductive health, pregnancy, and childbirth. For more information, call 501-548-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.