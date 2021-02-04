Moore and Co., Realtors has opened a new office in Conway located at 950 Hogan Rd.
Tony Moore, the principal broker, will lead multi-million dollar producers Sena Crafton, Stefanie Schrekenhofer-Dace, Michelle Parsley, Elizabeth Parsley-Tucker, Martha and Coy Stewart and Pat Edwards in the endeavor.
These veteran real estate producers have a combined total of 177 years real estate experience. Looking at the past five years for their closings, there is an excess of $302,400,000 in gross sales while attending 1,154 closings. Property Manager Kim Tise will bring her experience to the new Conway office, having negotiated more than 2,700 residential and commercial leasings in the past five years.
This is a unique assembly of the who’s who of real estate professionals not only in Faulkner County, but in the whole state.
“If real estate sales in Arkansas had a hall of fame, these people would be in it,” Tony Moore said when asked about how all of these top agents came together in one place.
Every sport has events that at one place and at one single time of the year the best of the best come together. In golf it’s the masters, in racing it’s the Indy 500, and of course for football it is the super bowl. The highest achievers, the very best, like to affiliate with others of like mind and abilities, he said.
To know you are combining forces with other dedicated and highly professional champions in the care of buyers and sellers is very important to each of them, they’re exceptional people, said Moore, who is the vice chairman of the Arkansas Real Estate Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.