Tony Moore, principal broker of Moore and Company, was recently elected to serve as chairman of the Arkansas Real Estate Commission.
Moore is currently serving his second term as a commissioner on the Arkansas Real Estate Commission, appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
During his first term as commissioner, Moore served as both vice-chair and chairman. Moore has enjoyed representing and serving the citizens of Arkansas and is honored to have the privilege to serve as chairman again.
The Arkansas Real Estate Commission was established by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1929 and currently licenses over 14,000 active and inactive agents. Commissioner Moore will be one of five commissioners that oversee the licensing of real estate agents and serve as the public’s sentinel in ensuring the regulations governing the real estate industry are properly enforced.
In addition to his position on the commission, Moore holds the National Association of REALTORS Certified Residential Brokerage (CRB), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Land Consultant (ALC), and Graduate of REALTOR Institute (GRI) designations.
He is one of only 11 real estate professionals in Arkansas currently holding the Accredited Land Consultant designation. Moore continues to maintain his top producer status, receiving 15 Diamond sales awards for personally closing over $7 million in real estate transactions each year.
Being a licensed real estate instructor, appraiser and a published author are just a few of the many accomplishments achieved over Moore’s 38 years in the real estate industry. Moore has served his community as past president of the Russellville Kiwanis Club and as a member of the Russellville Chamber of Commerce, along with numerous other boards and committees throughout the community and as a member and a Sunday school teacher at Pottsville First Baptist.
Moore and Company Realtors is a family business started by Tony, along with his wife Rebecca in Russellville in 1997 and now has grown to five locations in Russellville, Clarksville, Ozark, Morrilton, and the newest office in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.