Jewel Elizabeth Moore, who died Friday at age 103, leaves behind a lasting legacy of education and conservation in Conway.
Moore graduated as Valedictorian from Hot Springs High School. She was an honor student at Henderson State University where she received an AB degree in biology. She received an MS degree in botany from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in botany and ecology.
Moore taught Math and Science at Mountain Pine High School from 1940 to 1942, and at Beebe Jr. College from 1942 to1947. She also taught Biology and Ecology at Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas, from 1947 to 1983.
The Jewel E. Moore Nature Reserve on the University of Central Arkansas campus was named in her honor.
UCA was on the edge of the original Conway Prairie, and in the early days of UCA the area that is now the JMNR was used to pasture livestock. In 1977, Moore – who was a biology professor at UCA at the time – began using the area as an outdoor classroom. In 1980, then-UCA President Jeff Farris and the UCA Board of Trustees, proclaimed the reserve be named for Moore. Additionally, a UCA biology department field scholarship was established in her name.
Moore received the Conservation Education award from the Arkansas and National Wildlife Federation. She served as state president of the American Association of University Women from 1969 to 1971, and vice president for both the state and Conway organizations from 1967 to 1969. She was named the AAUW 1976-1977 contributor to the Educational Foundation Programs.
Moore was instrumental in establishing the Faulkner County Senior Citizen Center on Siebenmorgen Road in Conway. She was the sole woman on the board that created the center. She was the last living member of that board. She, along with other board members, signed the Articles of Incorporation in July 1974.
In 2019, Moore – surrounded by family and friends, some traveling from across the state, Illinois and Texas – celebrated her 100th birthday at the center. She had served as President of Faulkner County Council on Aging in addition to being one of the original founders of the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Center.
Moore was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Conway. She served as president of American Association of University Life. She was a life member and president of the State of Arkansas Academy of Science. She helped organize and was a Charter and Life member of the Arkansas Audubon Society and Arkansas Mycological Society.
Moore was born June 5, 1918, in Hot Springs to Selma Smith Moore and Craven Harris Moore.
At the age of 103, Moore survived her brothers, Granville, Clyde, Russell and Raymond Moore; and sister, Pauline Moore Hilliard. Surviving Moore are her nephews, Paul (Carla) Hilliard and Mike (Sue) Hilliard; nieces, Julia Buckelew, DAnn (Morton) Moore Thompson and Carole Ann Hilliard Burns; 15 great nieces and nephews and their children; plus countless colleagues, former students and friends.
Carol McGrath, Moore’s great niece, along with her husband, Ian, and their son, Paul, welcomed Moore into their home in 2012 after Moore suffered a debilitating illness.
“She passed very peacefully,” Carol told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We were at her bedside. We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
A spring memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials appreciated to Jewel E. Moore Nature Reserve sent to Dr. Brent Hill, UCA Biology Dept., 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, AR 72035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.