Another day of winter weather brought another day of school and office closures and service disruptions to counties around Arkansas on Wednesday, including Faulkner County.
The Log Cabin has compiled a list of the most recent closures in Faulkner County that were announced by an early press deadline. LCD staff will continue to update closings at thecabin.net. As a public service, the Log Cabin has temporarily removed its paywall so anyone can read and share the content.
Arkansas State Offices: STATE OFFICE BUILDINGS CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY
In an announcement similar to Tuesday's, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that all state office buildings would be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather. The governor has yet to announce a decision on office building closures for Thursday. In previous days, no decision on the following day's plans has been reached until late the evening before.
City of Conway Offices: CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OPEN
The City of Conway closed its offices on Wednesday, but the Office of the Mayor will remain open as in recent days.
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY
The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of its offices on Wednesday in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.
Conway Ministry Center Winter Warming Station: OPEN 24/7 THROUGH THURSDAY
City of Conway Department of Sanitation: WEDNESDAY COLLECTION ROUTES POSTPONED
Due to poor road conditions, the Conway Department of Sanitation postponed all its Wednesday collection routes. In announcing the postponement, the department noted the likelihood of additional postponements on Thursday. To handle the increased workload of the sanitation department this weekend, the city will institute an ancillary pickup schedule over the weekend.
Conway Corporation: NO WORD ON LIKELIHOOD OF MORE CONTROLLED POWER OUTAGES
Conway Corporation instituted controlled power outages around the city on Tuesday night to reduce the energy load on its power grid. At time of print, no word has been given on the likelihood of additional controlled power outages.
Editor's Note: All schools which are closed have virtual learning systems in place.
Conway Christian School: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Per previous announcements Conway Christian has made, if Conway Public Schools closed its campuses, Conway Christian would follow suit.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Mayflower School District: CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
St. Joseph School: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Vilonia School District: CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Vilonia Superintendent David Stephens released a light-hearted Facebook post to parents on Wednesday morning announcing the decision to close its campuses the rest of the week.
"Look, I think it's time we had a talk," Stephens wrote. "We’ve been doing this for a few days now... I call, we talk about the weather, I tell you campuses are closed. It’s just exhausting, and we both know where this is headed. I mean, the signs are all there, the snow, the cars in ditches and the sleds. I think I just need to say it. All Vilonia School District campuses are closed for the remainder of the week. There. That wasn’t so bad, right?"
