The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced additional arrests in the April 22 homicide on Grassy Lake Road.
Around 5 a.m. April 22, FCSO deputies responded “to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive for a male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound,” spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release. “The male victim, later identified as Rahzel Tennant, was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
After an investigation, 27-year-old Damien Queen was identified as a suspect in the shooting death.
On April 23, FCSO responded to Queens Manor Apartments in Mayflower in an attempt to take Queen into custody.
“Queen barricaded himself into an apartment, but, with the assistance of Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to safely take the suspect into custody,” Skaggs said at the time.
Queen is currently housed in the Faulkner County Detention Center on charges of capital murder, a class Y felony, as well as possession of a firearm by certain persons and failure to appear.
As the investigation continued, more suspects were taken into custody, she said.
Bobby Lee McElroy, 18, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder.
Additionally, 45-year-old Jerry Pannell, 32-year-old Phillip Blakely and 52-year-old Velvin Skinner were each arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, a class B felony, in connection with the case.
Pannell and Blakely were booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center. Skinner is currently in custody in another state, Skaggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.