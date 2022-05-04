The city of Conway has partnered with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to host a career expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Conway Expo and Event Center.

“Bring your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative,” event organizers said.

The event center is at 2505 E. Oak St. in Conway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, organizers said “we have 117 registered employers, representing over 2,300 jobs.”

Some of the employers to be in attendance at the career expo include:

Alamitos Arkansas Group

Amazon

ARDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

Arkansas Federal Credit Union

Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub

Army National Guard

Baptist Health Arkansas

BEI Precision, BelFlex Staffing

Career Staffing Services Inc.

Centennial Bank

Crow Group Inc.

David’s Burgers

DeWafelbakkers

Dillard’s Fulfillment Center

Easterseals Arkansas

Edward Merida

First Service

Fureigh Inc.

Independent Case Management

Johnson Regional Medical Center – Senior Care Unit

Kiko’s Kountry RV

Kindred at Home Community Care

L’Oreal, Palco, Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc.

Plastic Ingenuity

Popeyes

RedStone Construction Group

SCHNEIDER, SFI of Arkansas, LLC.

South Central Pipe Trades

Southeastrans

Southern Administrative Services

Structurlam

Tokusen, USA

TURNING POINT | Adult Behavioral Health

University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton

U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves

Waffle House

WIS International

For more information, visit https://www.workforcear.com/event-details/2022-conway -career-expo

