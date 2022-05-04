The city of Conway has partnered with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to host a career expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Conway Expo and Event Center.
“Bring your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative,” event organizers said.
The event center is at 2505 E. Oak St. in Conway.
As of Wednesday afternoon, organizers said “we have 117 registered employers, representing over 2,300 jobs.”
Some of the employers to be in attendance at the career expo include:
Alamitos Arkansas Group
Amazon
ARDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation)
Arkansas Federal Credit Union
Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub
Army National Guard
Baptist Health Arkansas
BEI Precision, BelFlex Staffing
Career Staffing Services Inc.
Centennial Bank
Crow Group Inc.
David’s Burgers
DeWafelbakkers
Dillard’s Fulfillment Center
Easterseals Arkansas
Edward Merida
First Service
Fureigh Inc.
Independent Case Management
Johnson Regional Medical Center – Senior Care Unit
Kiko’s Kountry RV
Kindred at Home Community Care
L’Oreal, Palco, Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc.
Plastic Ingenuity
Popeyes
RedStone Construction Group
SCHNEIDER, SFI of Arkansas, LLC.
South Central Pipe Trades
Southeastrans
Southern Administrative Services
Structurlam
Tokusen, USA
TURNING POINT | Adult Behavioral Health
University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton
U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves
Waffle House
WIS International
For more information, visit https://www.workforcear.com/event-details/2022-conway -career-expo
