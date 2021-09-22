Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday during his weekly briefing that the percentage of fully vaccinated Arkansans ages 12 and up, the age group currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is now over half with 51.3 percent of Arkansans being fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Over 63 percent of eligible Arkansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 48.1 percent of kids 12-18 years old have received at least one dose and 36.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down according to the governor’s Tuesday briefing, but health officials are worried that the upcoming flu season could have a huge impact on hospital capacity.
Health officials are also concerned about the blood supply in Arkansas and urge that more Arkansans give blood if they can.
“Every two seconds, someone in America will need blood,” Lori Arnold with the American Red Cross in Little Rock said. “Only 38 percent of the population are able to give blood but of that 38 percent, only 10 percent typically actually do give blood. I want to encourage everyone who is eligible to give blood to make that a part of your yearly routine.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, The American Red Cross has seen a 10 percent decrease in blood donations while the demand for blood has increased. With September being Sickle Cell Awareness month, Hutchinson and Arnold both stressed the importance of stocking up the blood bank for that disease.
Arkansans can make donation by making an appointment with the Arkansas Red Cross, The Arkansas Blood Institute, or the nearest blood bank.
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday that 98 Afghan refugees will be coming to Arkansas during the first week of October. About half of that, 98, will be going to Northwest Arkansas helped by the nonprofit organization Canopy of Northwest Arkansas while the other half will be going to central Arkansas helped by the nonprofit organization of Catholic Charities of Little Rock.
