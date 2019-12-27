More than 200 children across Faulkner County were loved on this holiday season through wish adoption for presents across the community.
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance works with organizations, businesses – like Old Chicago in Conway – individuals and more to help ensure the children they serve are taken care of at Christmas time.
CAA is the regional nonprofit provider for advocacy services for abused and neglected children in Faulkner, Van Buren, Searcy, Conway and Perry counties. The organization is a partnership of the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 20th Judicial District.
Crystal Dendy, CASA recruiter trainer, coordinated the Christmas efforts for the first time this year. She joined the CAA this summer.
Altogether, 100 donors contributed to make the holidays a good one for those in need through the giving initiative.
“Each year it’s a huge effort,” Leia Smith, development coordinator, said. “Christmas for us starts in July.”
She said they have to begin the process during the summer because of the number of kids and families who need those additional services during the holiday season.
“We start early to make sure we’re prepared,” Smith said.
So, she said, after many months of collecting wishlists, finding donors, shopping, coordinating pick-ups, making deliveries, partnering with volunteers, caseworkers, attorneys, business and individuals, everything came together.
“It’s awe striking to see the final product,” Smith said. “I’m so thankful that these kids will all have a wonderful Christmas. To everyone who helped us, thank you for giving to these kids,” Smith said.
To learn more about CAA, visit www.hopeandjustice.org.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
