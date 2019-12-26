Engage Management and Salter Construction, Inc. conducted a food drive to donate to the Conway Ministry Center for the third year in a row.
“In the city of Conway, the holiday season always brings a sense of Giving Back, especially to those who are less fortunate,” Engage Management spokesman Nicole Rigby said. “All food gathered was donated and shared with the in-need families and individuals of central Arkansas.”
For the third year in a row, residents and employees of Engage Management and Salter Construction, along with their families and friends, donated food during the months of November and December.
They collected more than 600 pounds of food, including canned vegetables, canned soup, oatmeal, pasta and more than 25 cases of Little Debbie’s snack cakes – donated personally from the Little Debbie’s Bakery Store through a Salter Construction, Inc. employee.
“Through donating food these past three years, members of these communities have been able to see the need for giving in our own back yard and how just a little goes such a long way,” Rigby said.
Engage Management’s President Brent Salter said being a leader in the community goes beyond service.
“Our mission at Engage Management is to not only provide exceptional property management services for our clients, but to also involve our tenants with the communities they live in – Engaging People and Places,” he said. “This is a perfect example of how we can work with the residents in the over 1,300 apartment units we manage to make the communities we live in a better place. And I’d like to say thank you to all our residents for participating.”
Salter said he wanted to also thank the Conway Ministry Center for partnering with the group as well as all the people who collected/donated food.
“ Engage Management and Salter Construction, Inc., would like to thank each of the residents, employees, and friends of these communities who donated this holiday season,” he said. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
